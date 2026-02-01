Budget 2026: ₹500cr increase in PM-JAY allocation

Major changes in PM-JAY

PM-JAY now covers everyone aged 70 and above, regardless of income.

With out-of-pocket healthcare expenses having fallen in recent years thanks to PM-JAY and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, this move could help even more families save on medical bills.

The government is also investing in new hospitals, digital health records, and telemedicine, aiming for better access across cities big and small—though challenges remain in smaller towns.