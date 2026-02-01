Budget 2026: ₹500cr increase in PM-JAY allocation
The government just bumped up funding for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to ₹9,500cr in Budget 2026-27 (presented Feb 2026)—a ₹500 crore increase over the Revised Estimate for FY 2025-26 of ₹9,000 crore (5.5%).
The allocation is intended to provide financial consolidation and operational continuity for PM-JAY—sustaining claims payouts, ensuring payment predictability, strengthening fraud control and integrating digital systems.
Major changes in PM-JAY
PM-JAY now covers everyone aged 70 and above, regardless of income.
With out-of-pocket healthcare expenses having fallen in recent years thanks to PM-JAY and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, this move could help even more families save on medical bills.
The government is also investing in new hospitals, digital health records, and telemedicine, aiming for better access across cities big and small—though challenges remain in smaller towns.