Budget 2026: Semiconductor allocation gets massive boost to ₹8,000cr

Major allocations and fresh initiatives

Most of the cash is headed toward developing advanced chips—compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors, and OSAT facilities now get ₹5,000cr. Funding for building new chip factories (fabs) has doubled to ₹2,000cr.

There's also a fresh initiative: India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 gets ₹1,000cr to drive things forward. Plus, there are big boosts for electronics components manufacturing and modernizing labs—even as some older incentive schemes see cuts.