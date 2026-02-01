Budget 2026: Sitharaman allocates ₹18,000cr for revamped distribution sector scheme

Discoms' debt exceeds ₹7 trillion

India's discoms (power distribution companies) have been losing money—with cumulative debt exceeding ₹7 trillion—largely due to power theft, technical losses and policy choices such as subsidies and fiscal imprudence.

RDSS is pushing smart meters (think: prepaid, AI-powered tech), better infrastructure, and improved supply reliability.

With over 20 crore smart meters already sanctioned, these changes aim for fewer blackouts, less theft, cleaner energy integration, and a financially healthier grid—all of which could mean better service for everyone plugged in.