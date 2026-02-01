Budget 2026: Sitharaman allocates ₹18,000cr for revamped distribution sector scheme
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced ₹18,000 crore for the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in this year's budget—more than the revised estimate for FY 2025-26 (₹15,671 crore).
The goal? Cut electricity losses across India and close the gap between what it costs to supply power and what's actually earned.
Discoms' debt exceeds ₹7 trillion
India's discoms (power distribution companies) have been losing money—with cumulative debt exceeding ₹7 trillion—largely due to power theft, technical losses and policy choices such as subsidies and fiscal imprudence.
RDSS is pushing smart meters (think: prepaid, AI-powered tech), better infrastructure, and improved supply reliability.
With over 20 crore smart meters already sanctioned, these changes aim for fewer blackouts, less theft, cleaner energy integration, and a financially healthier grid—all of which could mean better service for everyone plugged in.