Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces new schemes for persons with disabilities

ALIMCO will get support to boost production of assistive devices

In the 2026-27 budget, ₹1,669 crore has been set aside for PwD empowerment—including ₹200 crore for skill training and ₹100 crore for assistive tech.

There's also a push to expand centers where people can try out or buy helpful devices, with 80 assistive-technology marts planned going forward and 100 existing Divyasha Kendras.

Plus, the budget proposes support for the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to scale up production of assistive devices, invest in research and development and integrate AI to make assistive products even more effective and accessible.