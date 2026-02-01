Budget 2026: Sitharaman lays out 5-point plan for textile industry
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just rolled out a new five-part plan for the textile industry in the 2026-27 Budget.
The focus? Making India more self-reliant in both traditional and modern fibers, upgrading factories with better tech, and helping weavers and artisans reach bigger markets through improved branding and quality.
More support for local creators
This push means more support for local creators—think khadi, handlooms, and handicrafts—plus new mega textile parks aimed at high-tech jobs.
The plan also brings fresh skilling programs to connect students with industry needs.
All of this is designed to create jobs, boost exports, and make Indian textiles more competitive worldwide—a win if you care about homegrown fashion or future job opportunities.