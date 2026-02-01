Budget 2026: Sitharaman offers tax breaks for data center setup Business Feb 01, 2026

India's latest budget just made it a lot more tempting for global tech giants to set up data centers here.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 'tax holiday'—basically, big tax breaks—until 2047, plus a 15% safe harbor on costs for cloud service providers.

It's all about supercharging India's IT infrastructure and making the country a bigger player in the digital world.