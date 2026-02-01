Budget 2026: Sitharaman to use tablet instead of paper
Business
This year's Union Budget is getting a modern twist: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget documents on a digital tablet tucked inside a traditional bahi-khata pouch.
It's all about keeping things eco-friendly and tech-forward, while still honoring Indian culture.
Students to witness budget presentation
About 30 college students from different backgrounds will watch the Budget presentation live in the Lok Sabha Gallery—a rare chance to see Parliament in action.
Afterward, they'll meet senior officials at the Ministry of Finance to get real-world insights into how government finances and policies actually work.
It's a hands-on learning experience you don't see every day!