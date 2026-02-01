Budget 2026: Small taxpayers get much-needed breather

For students and techies sending money abroad

If you're a student or techie sending money abroad, the Budget proposes reducing the TCS rate to 2% (from 5%) for education and medical expenses—so your cash flow gets a break.

There's also a new six-month window to disclose foreign assets if needed.

Filing taxes is less stressful too: revised returns are allowed till March 31 (with a fee), and regular ITR deadlines are pushed back.

These changes build on last year's zero-tax slab up to ₹12.75 lakh and aim to make taxes less of a headache for young earners.