Budget 2026: Soaps, umbrellas to get costlier

Potassium hydroxide now faces a 7.5% duty (up from zero), so unless local supply steps up, making things like soaps could cost more. Non-garden umbrellas will also see a new duty: either a flat rate or ₹60 per piece—whichever is higher—to discourage cheap imports.

On the bright side, bringing personal goods from abroad just got cheaper—the import duty has been cut in half to 10%.

For example, if you buy something worth ₹40,000 overseas (with IGST and surcharge), you'll save over ₹5,600 compared to before.

Plus, customs is moving toward easier digital systems, with approvals for cargo clearance to be processed through a single interconnected digital window by the end of the financial year (by March 31, 2026), some clearance processes operationalised by April 2026, and a full Customs Integrated System rollout planned over two years.