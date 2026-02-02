Budget 2026: Tax rates on foreign remittances slashed

TDS on manpower services down to 1-2%

If you're working or planning to study/travel abroad, these changes could mean less paperwork and lower upfront costs.

Businesses get some relief too: TDS on manpower services is now down to 1-2%, MAT is set at 14%, and buybacks will be taxed as capital gains.

Customs tweaks—like longer duty deferral and five-year advance rulings—are designed to make life smoother for startups, MSMEs, and anyone dealing with imports or exports.

In short: the budget aims to make taxes less of a headache for young earners, students, and entrepreneurs alike.