Budget 2026: Tax slabs likely to remain unchanged

What this means for you

If you're a salaried professional or planning your finances, these changes could mean more money in your pocket—think higher health insurance deductions (higher than current limits), possible home loan interest benefits under the new regime, and faster tax refunds with simpler TDS rules.

The aim is to make taxes less painful for young earners and boost urban spending power without overhauling existing slabs.

Plus, with a new Income Tax Act (no rollout date confirmed in the source), it's worth staying tuned for how this could shape your take-home pay.