Budget 2026: Tax slabs likely to remain unchanged
Budget 2026 is almost here, and some big tweaks to your income tax could be on the way.
The government is considering raising the standard deduction under the new regime from ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh, and might bump up tax-free income limits to around ₹13-14 lakh.
All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presents these updates on February 1, 2026.
What this means for you
If you're a salaried professional or planning your finances, these changes could mean more money in your pocket—think higher health insurance deductions (higher than current limits), possible home loan interest benefits under the new regime, and faster tax refunds with simpler TDS rules.
The aim is to make taxes less painful for young earners and boost urban spending power without overhauling existing slabs.
Plus, with a new Income Tax Act (no rollout date confirmed in the source), it's worth staying tuned for how this could shape your take-home pay.