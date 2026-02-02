Budget 2026: TCS on overseas tour packages reduced to 2%

Positive impact on students, families

This lower TCS rate also covers money sent abroad for education or medical needs under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme.

So if you're dreaming of studying overseas or need treatment outside India, your upfront costs just got lighter.

Travel companies are pretty happy too—they say this will boost demand and make things easier for everyone.

Overall, it's a welcome change that makes global experiences more accessible without draining your wallet.