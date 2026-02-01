Budget 2026: Ujjwala scheme gets ₹9,200cr allocation

Government aims to reach 25 lakh more homes in 2025-26

Already over 10 crore families have benefitted, but now the government wants to reach 25 lakh more homes in 2025-26.

If you qualify, you get up to nine refills a year with a ₹300 subsidy per cylinder.

Thanks to this scheme, average LPG use has jumped from three to nearly five cylinders per person each year—a sign that cleaner cooking is catching on where it matters most.