Budget 2026: Will it woo voters in poll-bound states?
India's Union Budget drops on February 1, right before elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.
Budgets during election years usually come packed with promises and perks aimed at winning over voters in these key states.
This year looks no different—expect to see funding and schemes that directly target these regions.
What to watch for
Past budgets have mixed cultural touches (like ministers wearing local attire) with big-ticket projects and tax breaks for election-bound states.
Analysts think this year's budget will likely offer new welfare schemes, infrastructure boosts, or tax incentives—basically anything that might tip the scales in tight races.
If you're from one of these states, keep an eye out; the budget could be speaking directly to you.