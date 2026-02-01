Budget fears, global commodity price crash hit metal stocks Business Feb 01, 2026

Metal stocks took a big hit on Sunday—Hindustan Copper fell, with reported declines ranging up to 19%, and the stock wiped out nearly ₹18,000 crore in market capitalisation over the past two trading days.

NALCO slid by over 10% and Vedanta slid 10%, and the Nifty Metal index fell 5%.