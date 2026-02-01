Budget fears, global commodity price crash hit metal stocks
Metal stocks took a big hit on Sunday—Hindustan Copper fell, with reported declines ranging up to 19%, and the stock wiped out nearly ₹18,000 crore in market capitalisation over the past two trading days.
NALCO slid by over 10% and Vedanta slid 10%, and the Nifty Metal index fell 5%.
Budget impact on metal duties could shake stocks
If you follow stocks or invest, this is a reminder that even high-flying shares can fall fast.
Hindustan Copper now looks shaky, especially with Budget 2026 coming up—any changes in metal duties could shake things further.
Global commodity prices take a nosedive
A sharp crash in global commodity prices set off the panic.
Gold and silver prices plunged last week, copper prices dropped worldwide, and trading margins are rising after recent record highs.
It's all adding up to a rough ride for metal stocks right now.