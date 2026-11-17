Australia's largest hardware retailer cuts jobs, shifts work to India
What's the story
Bunnings, Australia's biggest hardware retailer, has announced plans to cut 350 technology jobs. The decision comes as part of a new partnership with India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). As part of the deal, the company will transfer some of its workforce to India and the Philippines. The move is aimed at reducing costs and investing more in artificial intelligence (AI).
Job impact
Permanent and contractor roles to be affected
The job cuts will affect 230 permanent positions and 120 contractor roles, the company said in an official statement.
The transition period for this shift is from December 2026 to June 2027.
However, Bunnings has assured that around 500 technology staff will remain in Australia, and store workers won't be affected by these changes.
Strategic shift
Need for faster technology partner, says MD
Bunnings's Managing Director Mike Schneider stressed the company's need to keep up with changing customer demands.
He said they needed a faster technology partner to meet these demands.
"The reality is that we're in a daily sprint to keep up with what our customers want and need, now and into the future," Schneider said in the statement.
Employee support
Schneider acknowledged the difficulty of the transition
Schneider described the transition as "a necessary but important change" and acknowledged its difficulty for the affected staff.
He said Bunnings is offering redundancy packages, career transition support, and redeployment wherever possible.
The company told impacted employees today about these changes.
The new operating model will start in July 2027.
Cost reduction
Shift aims to enhance customer experience and innovation
The company said the shift would "reduce the cost of technology delivery" and "enable increased investment in customer experiences, innovation, and growth."
This comes as Bunnings is also pushing into the AI space.
Earlier this year, it became the first Australian retailer to launch an AI shopping agent using Google's Gemini platform.