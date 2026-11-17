Bunnings to cut 350 tech roles and outsource to TCS
Bunnings, Australia's biggest hardware chain, is letting go of 350 tech workers as it teams up with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
These roles, both permanent and contract, are moving to India and the Philippines.
The company says this shift will help save money and ramp up investment in artificial intelligence.
Bunnings promises redundancy packages and support
Bunnings promises redundancy packages and career support for affected employees, with changes rolling out from December 2026 to June 2027.
About 500 tech jobs will stay in Australia, and store staff are not impacted.
This move follows a similar path taken by other Wesfarmers brands such as Officeworks, as the group looks to innovate and manage costs across its businesses.