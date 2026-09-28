Burford Capital wins record $1.4B after jury finds Apple infringed
Business
Burford Capital just landed a massive $1.4 billion payout after a US jury ruled that Apple infringed on two Taction Technology patents with its haptic feedback technology in iPhones and Apple Watches.
This is now the biggest patent award ever seen in the US.
Burford shares jump despite appeal warning
Burford is reminding everyone that big verdicts like this can get reduced or appealed, so the final amount could change.
Even so, investors are feeling good: Burford's stock jumped over 6% after the news, showing strong confidence in how they'll handle whatever comes next.