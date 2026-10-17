Burma Burma parent Hunger Pangs files SEBI IPO seeking ₹150Cr
Hunger Pangs Ltd. the force behind Burma Burma Restaurant & Tea Room, has just filed for an IPO with SEBI.
They're planning to raise up to ₹150 crore in fresh equity shares, plus some existing shareholders are selling their stake too.
The big goal? To open more restaurants across India and keep the brand growing.
Hunger Pangs FY26 revenue +46.56%
Right now, Hunger Pangs runs 22 restaurants, one delivery kitchen, and three warehouses. They've seen revenue from operations rise 46.56% in FY26 from FY25.
The company plans to strengthen its delivery and direct-to-consumer businesses, with its delivery business contributing 10.76% of revenue from operations in FY26, so that's a big focus for them moving forward.
The IPO process is being managed by Panthomath Capital Advisors and SEBI is reviewing the application now.