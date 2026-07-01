Bus crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway kills 7, injures 22
Business
A serious accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway early this morning left seven people dead and 22 hurt after a bus crashed and caught fire.
The driver reportedly lost control at high speed, trapping several passengers inside the burning vehicle.
Emergency teams rescue injured, investigation continues
Emergency teams acted fast to pull people out and get the injured to hospitals. Some are still in critical condition.
The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday.
Officials say speeding may have been a factor and are urging everyone to drive safely while they continue their investigation.