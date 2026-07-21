Business leaders say AI transforms work, 18% see revenue jump
Business
AI is making a splash in workplaces worldwide; 90% of business leaders say it's transforming how they get things done and boosting productivity.
But here's the catch: only 18% are actually seeing a major jump in revenue from all this new tech.
AI leaders scale AI and upskill
The report spotlights "AI Leaders": companies that don't just use AI, but weave it into their core strategy.
These organizations are four times more likely to scale up advanced AI and set clear goals for what they want to achieve.
Upskilling is big here: 93% of these leaders invest in training their teams, while most others focus mainly on cutting costs.
The takeaway? Real impact comes when companies combine smart tech with people-focused growth.