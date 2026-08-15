Business leaders welcome Modi's Sapta Dhara plan and 2047 vision

Modi doubled down on self-reliance in energy, minerals, and defense tech. He also announced free online coaching for various exams to help level the playing field.

Industry voices like CII's Chandrajit Banerjee welcomed the push for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, saying sectors like food processing and semiconductors are set to drive future growth.

Assocham President Nirmal Kumar Minda added that the Sapta Dhara framework provides a broad-based approach to inclusive, sustainable and accelerated development and that the prime minister's Independence Day vision gives strong confidence to Indian industry and the wider business community.