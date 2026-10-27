Businesses lack clear AI leadership as spending hits $2.7 trillion
AI is shaking up how businesses work, but there's no clear answer on who should actually run the show.
For leaders, taking charge of AI can be a career boost, or a risky move if things go wrong.
With global spending on AI set to $2.7 trillion this year, a huge 50% jump, Gartner says, deciding who controls the budget and direction is more important than ever.
Undefined AI roles spark turf wars
Some companies, like Pfizer, now let scientists and business-unit leaders make key AI decisions after recent leadership changes.
Others have created chief AI officer roles, but if those jobs aren't clearly defined, it just leads to confusion and turf wars.
As former tech chief Janet Sherlock points out, unclear responsibilities often spark clashes between IT teams and company leadership over how to actually get AI projects off the ground.
Morgan Stanley splits AI oversight
Morgan Stanley is trying something different by splitting AI oversight between two top executives, Co-President Andy Saperstein and global head of technology and operations Michael Pizzi.
This shared approach could help spread out risk and make sure no single person takes all the heat (or credit) for how AI shapes the company's future.