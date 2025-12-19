ByteDance eyes $50B profit by 2025—Here's how
ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, is set to hit a massive $50 billion in profit by 2025.
After already pulling in nearly $40 billion in net income for the first nine months of 2025, they're aiming for a bold jump to $186 billion in sales this year—a 20% boost.
TikTok, e-commerce, and AI are driving ByteDance's big leap
Most of this growth comes from TikTok's global reach and a surge in e-commerce and livestream shopping.
With over four billion people using their apps every month—including TikTok and Douyin—ByteDance is turning that huge audience into serious revenue.
Investments in generative AI are also helping them stay ahead.
ByteDance faces US pressure but stays ambitious
Because of US national security worries, ByteDance is working on shifting TikTok's US operations into a joint venture mostly owned by American investors like Oracle.
The deal still needs approval from Chinese regulators, but despite these hurdles, ByteDance is keeping its eyes on big goals for 2025.