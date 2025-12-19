Next Article
ED raids Dream11 office and co-founder's home in major money laundering probe
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched over 30 places across India, including Dream11's Mumbai office and premises linked to co-founder Bhavit Sheth.
This is part of a ₹2,434 crore money laundering investigation tied to Jai Corp Limited, where Anand Jaikumar Jain—father of Dream11's other co-founder Harsh Jain—is a director.
What's behind the raids?
Authorities believe that funds meant for Mumbai real estate projects were allegedly diverted through shell companies overseas.
The case began after an activist's petition led to a CBI probe, with the Bombay High Court ordering deeper investigation in February 2025.
So far, officials have seized documents and digital records.