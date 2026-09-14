ByteDance secures $29.6bn loan from 28 banks, topped $20bn request

Chinese banks stepped up in a big way, putting in 64% of the cash; ICBC alone chipped in $3 billion. HSBC and a couple of other international players joined too.

ByteDance says this money will go toward general business needs, with the company building up its AI ambitions.

For context: this is Asia's second-largest dollar loan of this year, right after SoftBank Group Corp.'s $40 billion bridge loan signed in March.