ByteDance settles suit by teen alleging TikTok harmed mental health
Business
TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, just settled a lawsuit brought by a 15-year-old who said he got hooked on TikTok (and other apps like YouTube and Instagram) starting at age eight.
He argued these platforms are designed to be addictive and that it seriously affected his mental health.
Case part of wider tech litigation
The settlement details aren't public, but this means ByteDance skips a jury trial that was set for July.
This case is one of thousands accusing tech companies of causing harm or addiction through their apps.
YouTube recently settled a similar case, while trials against Instagram and Snapchat are still coming up in Los Angeles this July.