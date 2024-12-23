Summarize Simplifying... In short After 170 years, Cadbury, the British chocolate brand, has lost its royal warrant, a prestigious recognition of supplying goods to the royal household.

This comes as a blow to its parent company, Mondelez UK, which has already seen a significant drop in profits.

This comes as a blow to its parent company, Mondelez UK, which has already seen a significant drop in profits.

Despite speculation, Cadbury's removal is not linked to the 'B4Ukraine' campaign, which urged severing ties with companies operating in Russia.

British chocolate brand Cadbury loses royal warrant after 170 years

What's the story Iconic British chocolate brand Cadbury has been dropped from the royal warrant list by King Charles. This is the first time in 170 years that Cadbury has not been awarded the prestigious recognition. The decision was revealed by the Royal Warrant Holders Association at Buckingham Palace. The first royal endorsement for Cadbury was given in 1854 by Queen Victoria and continued through Queen Elizabeth II's reign until her death in 2022.

Warrant withdrawal

Cadbury among 100 brands to lose royal warrant

Cadbury isn't the only brand to lose its royal warrant under King Charles's reign. It is among some 100 brands and products to have lost the distinction. The list also features Charbonnel et Walker Ltd, a luxury chocolate maker, which was dropped from the list since Queen Elizabeth II's last update in April 2023. Unilever, known for Marmite, Magnum ice cream bars, and Pot Noodles, is another notable exclusion from the current list.

Warrant history

Royal warrants: A tradition dating back to the 15th century

The tradition of royal warrants dates back to the 15th century. It is an official acknowledgment that a company or individual supplies goods or services to the royal household. Each warrant is usually granted for up to five years. King Charles first issued warrants in 1980 when he was still the Prince of Wales. This is his second list since ascending the throne with Bendicks and Prestat being the only two named chocolatiers remaining on it.

Financial impact

Cadbury's removal impacts parent company Mondelez UK

The removal of Cadbury from the royal warrant list comes as a major blow to its parent company, Mondelez UK. The firm has already witnessed a one-third drop in profits in the year ending December 2023, with earnings dropping to £88.1 million. Cadbury was controversially acquired by US-based Kraft in 2010 before part of its business was spun off to create Mondelez International, its current owner.

Campaign connection

Cadbury's removal not linked to 'B4Ukraine' campaign

Notably, the decision to remove Cadbury from the royal warrant list doesn't seem to be related to the 'B4Ukraine' campaign. The campaign had called on King Charles to cut ties with companies such as Mondelez International, which continue to operate in Russia. The campaigners claimed such firms were indirectly supporting the Russian war effort by staying in the country. However, other companies called out by this campaign, including Bacardi and Samsung, have kept their royal warrants.