IIT Delhi placements: Students receive 1,200 offers in phase 1

05:10 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi and Kanpur have recorded a successful first phase of the 2024-25 placement season. IIT Delhi students received more than 1,200 job offers, including pre-placement ones. About 1,150 students were uniquely selected. Meanwhile, at IIT Kanpur, students accepted 1,035 of the extended 1,109 job offers.

IIT Delhi's recruitment drive was attended by top companies including American Express, BCG, Barclays, and BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle. Deutsche India, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Intel India, Micron Technology, Meesho, and Microsoft were also present. More than 50 international offers were made to students by Japan, US, UK, Netherlands, South Korea,Taiwan and UAE-based organizations.

IIT Kanpur sees rise in international offers

IIT Kanpur also saw a 27% rise in international offers in phase-1 of placements, receiving a total of 28 offers. The institute witnessed a rise in placements in core industries and a major contribution from PSUs, with BPCL being a top recruiter. More than 250 firms, including BPCL, NPCI, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle took part in IIT Kanpur's phase-1 placements.

Professor Naresh Varma Datla from IIT Delhi was also positive about the ongoing placement season. He said, "IIT Delhi had a very good start and has been doing very well so far." Meanwhile, Professor Manindra Agrawal from IIT Kanpur praised the performance of their students during phase-1 placements. He said, "The significant number of offers...reflect the quality training of our students." Both institutes hope to continue the trend in their upcoming placement phases.