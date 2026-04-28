Cadence raises fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $6.23B on AI

Cadence trims profit forecast

Tech giants need more advanced chips, so they're turning to Cadence's design tools, used by names like NVIDIA and Apple.

While revenue is looking up, Cadence trimmed its profit forecast a bit after buying Hexagon AB's design and engineering business for about €2.7 billion.

The company also teamed up with NVIDIA on some cool robotics tech and kicked off the year strong with better-than-expected earnings.