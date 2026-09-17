Cadence readies India chip design ahead of Tata fab 2028
Business
Cadence Design Systems is gearing up for a wave of chip design activity in India, all thanks to Tata Electronics's upcoming semiconductor fab in Dholera, set to open in 2028.
With this new plant, Indian startups can finally have the option to tape out and manufacture chips in India instead of relying on foreign facilities, a big step for the local tech scene.
India EDA market more-than-doubles by 2031
With sectors like AI and autonomous vehicles driving demand, India's electronic design automation (EDA) market is expected to more than double by 2031.
Cadence has already backed over 100 startups (most moving into advanced stages) and saw its own revenue jump 14% last year.