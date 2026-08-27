CAG K Sanjay Murthy and IIT Madras launch CADS certification

India's top auditor, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has joined forces with IIT Madras to launch a new Certification on Audit of Digital Systems (CADS).

This program is all about helping people build real skills for auditing digital government and business systems, something that's becoming more important every year.

The first level, which just launched, was launched by India's CAG K Sanjay Murthy in the presence of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti.