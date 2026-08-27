CAG K Sanjay Murthy and IIT Madras launch CADS certification
India's top auditor, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has joined forces with IIT Madras to launch a new Certification on Audit of Digital Systems (CADS).
This program is all about helping people build real skills for auditing digital government and business systems, something that's becoming more important every year.
The first level, which just launched, was launched by India's CAG K Sanjay Murthy in the presence of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti.
CADS has 3 levels, foundational online
CADS has three levels: Foundational, Proficient, and Expert.
The entry-level course is fully online, runs for four months, and is open to anyone in India with an undergraduate degree or currently pursuing one.
The goal? To boost transparency and accountability in digital governance while giving participants hands-on knowledge across key areas like IT, cybersecurity, privacy, AI, and more.
If you're thinking about tech careers or public service roles in the digital age, this could be worth checking out.