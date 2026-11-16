CAHOTECH launches CAHO Technology Accelerator at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone
CAHOTECH 2026 just wrapped up at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, where the big news was the launch of the CAHO Technology Accelerator.
This new program is all about helping innovators with financing, testing, prototyping, and validation.
The event brought together more than 1,000 health care leaders and innovators to talk about co-creating the future of health care.
Nearly 180 startups showcased at CAHOTECH
Nearly 180 startups showed off their latest solutions, making it a hotspot for fresh ideas in health tech.
Out of 90 nominations for innovation awards, 77 healthcare organizations were shortlisted for demonstrating excellence in technology adoption and innovation.
Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD & Founder CEO, AMTZ and organizing chairperson of CAHOTECH 2026 got a special shoutout for his game-changing work in health care innovation:
Attending as a chief guest, global health policy expert and AI strategist, Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta applauded Dr. Jitendra Sharma for his transformative contributions to India's healthcare ecosystem during the event.
The accelerator hopes to make it easier for innovators to turn ideas into real-world impact across India's health care system.