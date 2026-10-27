CAIT, NASSCOM to aid India's 9cr traders in AI, cybersecurity
Business
CAIT and NASSCOM are joining forces to help India's over nine crore traders use artificial intelligence (AI) and boost cybersecurity.
Announced today, the goal is to make business smoother for small shop owners while helping them stay safe from rising cyber fraud.
CAIT NASSCOM MoU in Delhi
The partnership was made official with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Delhi, attended by Union Minister Jitin Prasada.
The plan is to take AI know-how and cybersecurity tips all the way to village-level traders.
As CAIT's Praveen Khandelwal put it, this move will let traders harness AI for better business while staying alert against online scams.
NASSCOM President Rajesh Nambiar also highlighted how this will help small businesses stay competitive in a digital-first world.