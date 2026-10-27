CAIT, NASSCOM to aid India's 9cr traders in AI, cybersecurity

The partnership was made official with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Delhi, attended by Union Minister Jitin Prasada.

The plan is to take AI know-how and cybersecurity tips all the way to village-level traders.

As CAIT's Praveen Khandelwal put it, this move will let traders harness AI for better business while staying alert against online scams.

NASSCOM President Rajesh Nambiar also highlighted how this will help small businesses stay competitive in a digital-first world.