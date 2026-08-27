Calcutta Stock Exchange eyes reopening following settlement troubles in March 2001, weighing clearing options
The Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE), one of India's oldest stock markets, is hoping to reopen for trading after settlement problems reported in March 2001.
Back then, it had to stop because of major settlement issues.
Now, CSE is looking at two options: teaming up with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) or BSE for clearing trades, or setting up a clearing corporation on its own.
Calcutta Stock Exchange seeks SEBI meeting
CSE officials have sought a meeting with SEBI next week to figure out what rules they need to follow before reopening.
As a senior official put it, "We are in touch with Sebi and would like to first discuss the compliance yardsticks before finalizing a future roadmap."
West Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta says the government is awaiting the revival roadmap from the CSE management.