Caliber Mining secures nearly ₹135cr from anchor investors before IPO
Business
Caliber Mining just bagged nearly ₹135 crore from big-name anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening this Friday.
The company set the anchor allocation price at ₹424 and saw interest from funds like Ashoka India Equity and Carnelian India Amritkaal, plus domestic mutual funds such as Quant and Helios Small Cap.
Caliber Mining IPO set at ₹450cr
The total IPO size is ₹450 crore, with most going toward new shares and ₹50 crore offered by promoters.
You can bid for as few as 35 shares, with a price band of ₹402-₹424.
Started in 2014, Caliber Mining runs a massive fleet of trucks and equipment for coal mining across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
Its shares will soon hit both NSE and BSE.