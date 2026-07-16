Caliber Mining secures nearly ₹135cr from anchor investors before IPO

The total IPO size is ₹450 crore, with most going toward new shares and ₹50 crore offered by promoters.

You can bid for as few as 35 shares, with a price band of ₹402-₹424.

Started in 2014, Caliber Mining runs a massive fleet of trucks and equipment for coal mining across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Its shares will soon hit both NSE and BSE.