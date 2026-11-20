California Attorney General probes NVIDIA over China chip exports, disclosures
NVIDIA is facing a probe from California Attorney General Rob Bonta over whether it illegally sent advanced chips to China and failed to warn investors about the risks.
Bonta says transparency is key to protecting investors and following the law.
Jensen Huang affair dents NVIDIA shares
This comes a week after reports that former CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy linked to Megaspeed.
With questions swirling about restricted chip exports, NVIDIA's stock has taken a hit, down 22% in the nine trading days and falling 38% over seven weeks.