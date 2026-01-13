California startup opens bookings for lunar hotel by 2032
Dreaming of a space vacation? GRU Space, a California startup, just opened reservations for what could be the first-ever hotel on the moon—set to launch in 2032.
If you're interested, it's $1,000 down (non-refundable) just to get on the list. If you're picked as a guest, you'll need to put down a refundable deposit between $250K and $1 million.
You can request a full refund of your deposit at any time after the first 30 days.
The final price? Over $10 million.
Who's behind this wild idea?
GRU Space was founded by Skyler Chan—a 21- or 22-year-old UC Berkeley grad who used to work at Tesla.
Their first mission lifts off in 2029 to test inflatable habitats that will help build the lunar hotel (which fits four guests).
Backed by Y Combinator and investors in SpaceX and Anduril, they're also planning future upgrades inspired by San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts and hope to use moon resources for even bigger projects down the line.