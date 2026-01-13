California startup opens bookings for lunar hotel by 2032 Business Jan 13, 2026

Dreaming of a space vacation? GRU Space, a California startup, just opened reservations for what could be the first-ever hotel on the moon—set to launch in 2032.

If you're interested, it's $1,000 down (non-refundable) just to get on the list. If you're picked as a guest, you'll need to put down a refundable deposit between $250K and $1 million.

You can request a full refund of your deposit at any time after the first 30 days.

The final price? Over $10 million.