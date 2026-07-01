California startup Oxmiq raises $35 million for unified AI chip design
Business
Oxmiq, a startup from California, just secured $35 million to make building AI systems simpler and cheaper.
Their big idea? One smart chip design that combines graphics, central processing, and tensor engines into a single package, so developers won't have to juggle different parts anymore.
Funding will finish products, expand team
Samsung Catalyst Fund and Fudomo led the investment round, with MediaTek and Pegatron Venture Capital also joining in.
The money will help Oxmiq finish its first products and grow its engineering team.
CEO Raja Koduri says he wants Oxmiq to be the "Arm of this next era," making it easier for everyone to create custom chips for new tech.