Cambium Networks closes Bengaluru tech hub, about 200 jobs lost

Laid-off staff will get their salaries and gratuity, but there is no severance pay this time. It is part of a bigger trend: many companies are cutting jobs in India's tech centers as they move toward more AI-driven work.

Globally, Cambium is slashing more than half of its workforce, its UK subsidiary entered administration, and the employment of Vibhu Vivek, its senior vice president (products), was terminated after his role was eliminated as part of the workforce reduction.

These changes could impact services for over 10,000 network operators who rely on Cambium's technology.