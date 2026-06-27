CambrianEdge.ai report: 18% abandoned AI projects as collaboration fails
Business
A new CambrianEdge.ai report found that 18% of companies have given up on their AI projects, mostly because people and AI just aren't working well together.
Even though 69% of organizations are using AI, over 80% haven't seen any real boost in productivity, so the hype isn't matching reality for most.
Harjiv Singh advocates shared continuous workflow
The study points out that clunky workflows and poor collaboration are holding back success.
Companies with solid systems, like shared tools, proper training, prompt libraries, quality checks, and review processes, saw way better results.
As CambrianEdge.ai's CEO Harjiv Singh put it, "True economic value only materializes when companies abandon a fragmented stack of individual tools and build a shared, continuous workflow."