CambrianEdge.ai report: 18% abandoned AI projects as collaboration fails Business Jun 27, 2026

A new CambrianEdge.ai report found that 18% of companies have given up on their AI projects, mostly because people and AI just aren't working well together.

Even though 69% of organizations are using AI, over 80% haven't seen any real boost in productivity, so the hype isn't matching reality for most.