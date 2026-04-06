Campbell Wilson resigns as Air India CEO before term ends
Campbell Wilson, who took over as Air India's CEO in 2022 after Tata Group's big acquisition, has resigned before his term was up. He's currently serving his notice period.
His exit comes just as the airline is dealing with some tough times, like a major crash on 12 June 2024 that led to aircraft being grounded and extra safety checks.
Air India lost nearly 4000cr
Since Tata took charge, Air India has been trying to turn things around but keeps hitting roadblocks.
Their massive $400 million aircraft upgrade plan is running two years late.
While revenue grew 13% last year and losses shrank a bit, the airline still lost nearly ₹4,000 crore, and its budget arm, Air India Express, saw losses jump four times over.
Ongoing regional conflicts have also disrupted flight routes and operations, making things even trickier for whoever takes the CEO seat next.