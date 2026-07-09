Campbell Wilson steps down at Air India, Chandrasekaran forms committee

Air India losses hit S$3.77 billion

Even after merging with Vistara and boosting revenue to S$10.53 billion in FY26 (the financial year ending 2026), Air India's losses have grown too, hitting S$3.77 billion.

Rising fuel prices and regional tensions have forced the airline to cut over 350 flights daily.

To help out, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines are injecting more funds while Chandrasekaran checks in weekly with department heads to get things back on track.