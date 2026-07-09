Campbell Wilson steps down at Air India, Chandrasekaran forms committee
Air India is in a bit of a leadership limbo: current CEO Campbell Wilson steps down this September, but finding his replacement is taking longer than expected.
Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran has set up an interim management committee to keep things running smoothly and brought back former chief Pradeep Singh Kharola to help steady the ship.
Air India losses hit S$3.77 billion
Even after merging with Vistara and boosting revenue to S$10.53 billion in FY26 (the financial year ending 2026), Air India's losses have grown too, hitting S$3.77 billion.
Rising fuel prices and regional tensions have forced the airline to cut over 350 flights daily.
To help out, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines are injecting more funds while Chandrasekaran checks in weekly with department heads to get things back on track.