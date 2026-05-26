This Zomato loophole may help you avoid platform fee, commission

A viral post on X has raised concerns over a possible loophole in Zomato 's delivery system. The post claims that customers can bypass platform fees and restaurant commissions by combining app-based ordering with direct payments. The workaround, shared by user Prem Soni, involves placing a small order through Zomato while simultaneously ordering more food directly from the restaurant via phone or WhatsApp .

Mechanism How does the hack work? Soni's post explained how a customer could order one roti worth ₹40 on Zomato, while directly ordering six rotis, paneer butter masala, malai chaap, dal makhani and gulab jamun from the restaurant. The customer would pay for this larger order via UPI and ask the restaurant to pack it with their Zomato order. This way, most of the transaction happens off-platform, avoiding commissions and taxes on both ends.

Impact 'If this spreads, the unit economics of food delivery bleed' Soni argued that this practice turns Zomato into a subsidized logistics service, where it pays delivery costs but earns only a fraction of the expected commission. Restaurants keep full margins on the off-platform part of the order, avoiding the typical 25-30% aggregator cut. Customers also benefit from lower prices without any surge or platform fees. "If this spreads, the unit economics of food delivery don't just dip—they bleed out from the inside," Soni warned.

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