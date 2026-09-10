Canada hosts 1st investment summit in Toronto with Indian firms
Business
Canada is hosting its first-ever Investment Summit in Toronto on September 14-15, and at least two Indian firms, NIIFL (a public sector fund) and a private sector entity, will participate.
India's Consul General Mahaveer Singhvi says more Indian companies could join, showing how India-Canada business ties are getting stronger.
Prime Minister Carney seeks C$1 trillion
The summit is part of Prime Minister Mark Carney's plan to bring in C$1 trillion (about US$724 billion) over five years, with over 160 projects up for grabs across sectors like infrastructure.
Even with some trade tensions, the US will send the largest group of investors, over 30 people.
Carney highlights Canada's energy resources and skilled workforce as major draws for global partners.