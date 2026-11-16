Canada might ditch US carmakers in favor of China
What's the story
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has hinted that his country could consider Chinese automakers if trade negotiations with the United States don't work out. The statement was made while Carney met reporters in Cambodia today, ahead of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. The discussion is expected to cover auto manufacturing, an area where Canada and China have already established some cooperation.
Market integration
Carney blames US trade actions for less integrated market
Carney stressed the need for an integrated North American auto market, saying, "We want them fully deployed, full opportunity."
He blamed US trade actions for making this market less integrated.
The Prime Minister also said that while negotiations with the US are his priority, their outcome could lead Canada to consider alternatives with European, Chinese or Japanese automakers.
Investment clarification
'Action, reaction' could create other opportunities: Carney
When asked if potential Chinese investment was leverage in US negotiations, Carney said it isn't.
However, he did say that "action, reaction" could create other opportunities if Canadian auto workers aren't fully utilized in a North American context.
He also clarified that any Chinese investment would have to involve substantial manufacturing in Canada and not just assembling imported parts.
Tariff reduction
Canada slashed tariffs on Chinese EVs
Under a January agreement, Canada slashed its 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles to 6.1%, initially allowing up to 49,000 vehicles annually with an increasing cap over time.
In return, China agreed to cut tariffs on Canadian agricultural products such as canola.
Carney had expected this deal would draw Chinese investment into Canada's auto industry and create jobs, despite criticism from Ontario Premier Doug Ford over job security concerns for Canadians.