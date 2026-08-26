Canada retaliates with tariffs on $20 billion of US goods
Business
Canada just fired back in its trade dispute with the US announcing new tariffs on $20 billion worth of American products.
Starting September 8, things like toilet paper will get hit with a 25% tax after the US raised tariffs on Canadian imports by 50%.
This all comes after talks between the two countries broke down.
Canada offers C$7.5bn support amid tariffs
About 700 different products are affected, from electronics to clothing. Since Canada supplies most of the toilet paper imported by the US prices could go up for everyday essentials.
Companies might try to absorb costs at first, but higher prices could eventually reach shoppers and even fuel inflation.
To help out at home, Canada's rolling out a C$7.5 billion support package for businesses and workers caught in the crossfire.