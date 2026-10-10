Canada sending nearly 300 business delegates to India for partnerships
Business
Canada is sending nearly 300 business delegates to India (the largest group in more than 30 years) to check out new opportunities in aerospace, agri-food and clean technology.
Led by Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, the team will visit Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 12-17, hoping to spark fresh partnerships and ideas.
Canada seeks more-than-double trade by 2030
The main aim? Strengthen Canada-India business ties and try to more than double trade between the two countries by 2030.
This trip lines up with Canada's push to expand beyond its usual trading partners and comes as both sides are negotiating a major economic agreement.
With billions already flowing between the two nations (think gems, machines, and medicines), this mission could open even more doors for collaboration.