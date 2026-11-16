Canada's inflation rate holds at 3.1% in October, Statistics Canada
Canada's inflation rate stayed at 3.1% in October, mainly because of higher fuel costs, says Statistics Canada.
If you take out energy prices, inflation actually slowed a bit to 2%, down from September.
Canadian gas, airfares and groceries rise
Gas prices shot up nearly 31% compared to last year, which pushed up overall consumer prices, though not quite as much as experts expected.
Transportation got pricier too, with airfares jumping over 21%.
Groceries also cost more (up 2%), and clothing prices bounced back with a 1.8% increase after a 0.3% decline recorded in the previous month.
All this led to a slight dip in the Canadian dollar and lower government bond yields, basically showing that rising costs are still making waves across the economy.