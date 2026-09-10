Canara Bank to raise up to ₹4,500cr via AT-1 bonds

Canara Bank is gearing up to raise up to ₹4,500 crore by issuing AT-1 bonds, which are basically perpetual debt instruments with a call option of 5 years, subject to regulatory clearance.

Rated AA+; Stable, these bonds are expected to be offered on the electronic Bidding Platform (EBP) of the NSE on September 16, 2026, from 12pm to 1pm with market expectations for a coupon rate of 7.85% to 7.90%.